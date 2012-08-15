FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Country singer Carrie Underwood to go "Unplugged"
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 15, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Country singer Carrie Underwood to go "Unplugged"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carrie Underwood performs during the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

(Reuters) - Country singer Carrie Underwood said on Wednesday she is going “Unplugged” for the VH1 music series and will share the story of her rise to fame from “American Idol” to five-time Grammy winner for the TV show “Behind the Music.”

Underwood, 29, told VH1’s morning show “Big Morning Buzz Live” that she would record the stripped-down music session later this week in New York.

“VH1 Presents: Carrie Underwood Unplugged” will premiere on October 2 and will feature songs from her latest album “Blown Away” and past hits.

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer will also be profiled in the cable network’s documentary series “Behind the Music” later this fall.

Underwood has sold more than 15 million albums since winning TV singing competition “American Idol” in 2005, making her the best-selling “Idol” contestant in the United States.

“Blown Away”, released in May, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.