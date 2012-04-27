Music fans hanker for Ray Charles hologram: poll

Singer Ray Charles, performing in this April 9, 2003 file photograph, has received seven Grammy Award nominations posthumously, as nominations were announced at a news conference in Hollywood by the Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences December 7, 2004. Charles died at his home in Beverly Hills June 10, 2004. Charles album "Genius Loves Company" was nominated for Album of the Year. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - When a hologram of late rapper Tupac Shakur appeared on stage with Snoop Dogg at the recent Coachella music festival, it stunned audiences by literally bringing the performer back to life - technologically, anyway.

Reuters asked Los Angeles-based E-Poll Market Research, which surveys consumers about celebrities for Hollywood’s major studios and TV networks, to pull together a list of dead celebrities who remain popular and, like Tupac, might still be big draws at a concert if only as a hologram.

Perhaps surprisingly, given his status as the King of Rock, Elvis Presley managed only a second place tie with country singer Johnny Cash. It was soul legend Ray Charles who topped the list, judged by a combination of fan appeal, audience awareness and perceptions of talent. The researchers label the overall grade an “E-Score.”

John Lennon - imagine that - was fourth, and one notch below came ol’ blue eyes, Frank Sinatra. Another king, this one of pop music, Michael Jackson, failed to make the top 10, but just by one notch. And while Tupac caused a sensation at Coachella, he could only muster 16th place, just behind Tammy Wynette.

A list of music performers most likely to be enjoyed by fans in an after-life hologram is below, ranked according to their “E-Score.” The figures were derived from E-Poll’s weekly survey of some 1,100 people ages 13 and older. Rank Celebrity E-Score

1 Ray Charles 100

2 Johnny Cash 99

3 Elvis Presley 99

4 John Lennon 98

5 Frank Sinatra 98

6 Bob Marley 96

7 James Brown 96

8 Whitney Houston 95

9 George Harrison 93

10 Jimi Hendrix 92

11 Michael Jackson 91

12 Luther Vandross 90

13 Janis Joplin 89

14 Isaac Hayes 87

15 Tammy Wynette 84

16 Tupac Shakur 77

17 Miles Davis 75

18 Kurt Cobain 74

19 Biggie Smalls 65

20 DJ AM 52