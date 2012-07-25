Hollywood remembers "Medical Center" actor Chad Everett

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood remembered actor Chad Everett on Wednesday by laying flowers at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one day after he died at home in Los Angeles of lung cancer. He was 74.

Everett was best known for his role as dashing young surgeon Joe Gannon on hospital drama “Medical Center,” which ran on U.S. television from 1969 to 1976, and earned him two Golden Globe nominations.

The actor worked in numerous roles over a career that spanned some 50 years. He was acting as recently as this year in an episode of the TV series, “Castle.”

His credits include guest-starring roles on 1960s shows such as “77 Sunset Strip” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” After “Medical Center” came roles on the TV mini-series “Centennial” and shows such as “Murder, She Wrote” and “Melrose Place.”

Born Raymon Lee Cramton on June 11, 1937, in South Bend Indiana, Everett first performed in stage plays in high school and college. After graduating, he moved to Hollywood and became a contract player with Warner Bros.

Along with his television roles, Everett also worked in movies during his career.

His wife, actress Shelby Grant, died in 2011. He is survived by two daughters and six grandchildren.

