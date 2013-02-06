Court to probe singer Chris Brown's community service records

Singer Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a court to find R&B singer Chris Brown in violation of his probation because they say community service records stemming from his 2009 assault on girlfriend Rihanna contain “significant discrepancies.”

Brown is scheduled to appear at a hearing on Wednesday in Los Angeles, at which time a judge could decide to revoke the “Don’t Wake Me Up” singer’s probation.

But Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos, told Reuters the allegations are “scurrilous, libelous and defamatory.”

“The prosecution has lost their collective minds,” Geragos said. “I‘m going to seek sanctions against the (district attorney‘s) office for bringing a frivolous motion.”

Brown pleaded guilty in 2009 to beating and punching R&B singer Rihanna and was sentenced to five years probation, 180 days of community service and domestic violence counseling.

The community service involved tasks like cutting grass, picking up trash and removing graffiti. He was allowed to complete it in his home state of Virginia.

“After a thorough review of all documents and evidence submitted to the court it appears there are significant discrepancies indicating at best sloppy documentation and, at worst fraudulent reporting,” Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Mary Murray said in a court filing on Tuesday.

Murray cited three occasions when she said Brown was not at the recorded location of his community service and instead performing or traveling, once on a private jet bound for Cancun, Mexico.

Brown, in another instance, never stripped or waxed the floors at a Virginia community center as a report said he did, according to the 19-page court document.

Murray also accused Virginia authorities of poor and incorrect management of the singer’s service and records, and said his community service case should be transferred to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Patricia Schnegg in November praised Brown for “actually working diligently to complete all the things the court has required of you.”

R&B singer Rihanna and Brown have recently rekindled their romance and are dating again, Rihanna told Rolling Stone magazine last week.

Brown was in a brawl last month with fellow singer Frank Ocean outside a West Hollywood recording studio. A police report indicates he punched Ocean in the face but Ocean said over the weekend he did not want Brown prosecuted.