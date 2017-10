(Reuters) - Claire Danes, star of the hit TV thriller “Homeland,” is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Hugh Dancy, People magazine reported on Wednesday, citing a representative for the actress.

Danes, who won a Golden Globe prize in January for her portrayal of Carrie Mathison, Homeland’s intuitive and overwrought CIA officer in the popular U.S. show, married Dancy, the star of “Hannibal”, in 2009.