'Glee' star Lea Michele breaks silence after Cory Monteith death
July 29, 2013 / 7:13 PM / in 4 years

'Glee' star Lea Michele breaks silence after Cory Monteith death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lea Michelle, from the TV series "Glee," poses backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in this January 13, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Lea Michele, the girlfriend and cast mate of late “Glee” star Cory Monteith, on Monday thanked fans for their support in her first public comments since the actor’s death earlier this month.

“Thank you all for helping me through this time with your enormous love & support,” Michele, 26, posted on Twitter along with a photo of her and Monteith. “Cory will forever be in my heart.”

Monteith, 31, who had struggled with substance abuse, was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room on July 13 from an apparently accidental overdose of heroin and alcohol.

He played Finn Hudson, a high school jock turned glee club singer, in the Fox musical comedy.

The series’ fifth season will premiere on September 26, a week later than originally planned so that writers can revise episodes due to Monteith’s death.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Mary Milliken

