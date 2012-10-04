New York police probe jewelry theft from actress Julianne Moore's home

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City police said they are investigating the theft of 10 pieces of jewelry worth $127,000 that were taken from actress Julianne Moore’s Manhattan apartment several months ago.
The jewelry went missing between June 6 and August 28, while 15-25 workers were doing renovations on the actress’s home in the West Village, police said on Thursday.
The stolen jewelry was comprised of 10 pieces -- seven of which were made by Cartier, according to The New York Post. The most expensive item was a $33,000 Cartier platinum diamond tennis bracelet. Four Cartier watches, worth a combined $77,800, were also taken, said the newspaper reported.
Moore, 51, had left New York to film a remake of the movie version of “Carrie” in Toronto over the North American summer.
A representative for the Oscar-nominated actress did not return a request seeking comment.
The theft was not reported to police until earlier this week.
