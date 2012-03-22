FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rapper indicted for fellow entertainer's death
March 22, 2012 / 1:31 AM / 6 years ago

Rapper indicted for fellow entertainer's death

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A grand jury has indicted an Atlanta rapper accused of killing a fellow entertainer known as Slim Dunkin in a recording studio fight last December, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Vinson Hardimon, also known as Young Vito, was indicted on Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Dunkin, whose real name was Mario Hamilton, was in a recording booth on December 16, and Hardimon was waiting for his turn to record, the district attorney’s office statement said.

“The defendant is then accused of entering the booth and punching the victim,” the statement said. “A fight ensued and ended with Hamilton being shot in the chest.”

Hardimon, 29, who at the time was free on bond for a previous aggravated assault charge, fled the studio after the shooting but surrendered 10 days later, the statement said.

The deceased 24-year-old rapper belonged to a group called 1017 Brick Squad, which includes rappers Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame, according to the Atlanta group’s Facebook page.

Hardimon’s trial date has not yet been set, district attorney spokeswoman Yvette Jones said on Wednesday.

Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Paul Thomasch

