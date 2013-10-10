Benedict Cumberbatch, Rebel Wilson on People's 'Ones to Watch' list

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the film screening of "12 Years a Slave" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, feisty Australian comic Rebel Wilson and country music newcomer Kacey Musgraves are among eight rising stars on People magazine’s “Ones to Watch” list.

Cumberbatch, 37, was selected for his roles in three films that are already generating critical and awards buzz: “The Fifth Estate,” “12 Years a Slave” and “August: Osage County.”

The actor is in high demand after winning over audiences in the lead role on BBC/PBS modern TV drama “Sherlock,” and as Khan in J.J. Abrams’ film “Star Trek into Darkness.”

Sydney native Wilson, 27, gained recognition as a scene-stealer in 2011 comedy “Bridesmaids” and as Fat Amy in 2012’s a cappella comedy “Pitch Perfect.” She is currently writing and starring in the CBS television comedy “Super Fun Night.”

People’s “Ones to Watch” puts the spotlight on a group of notable artists in film, television and music who are on the cusp of breaking into mainstream recognition.

Musgraves, 25, a singer-songwriter from Texas, is a rising star in the country music world. Her studio album “Same Trailer Different Park” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart in March and was well received by critics.

Also on the coveted list is actor Michael B. Jordan, 26, who is getting awards buzz in Hollywood for his lead role in the drama “Fruitvale Station.” He portrays Oscar Grant, an Oakland man whose death on New Year’s Eve in 2008 sparked riots against police brutality.

Former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Andy Samberg, Los Angeles indie band Capital Cities, actress Anna Faris and British actor Sam Claflin, who plays Finnick Odair in the upcoming “Hunger Games” installment “Catching Fire,” were also deemed noteworthy.

The full portfolio of “Ones to Watch” will be in People’s October 22 issue, on newsstands Friday.