"Sex and the City" actress Nixon, girlfriend marry
May 28, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

"Sex and the City" actress Nixon, girlfriend marry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Cynthia Nixon poses for photographers at the premiere of "Sex and the City 2" in Leicester Square, London May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon married longtime girlfriend Christine Marinoni in New York over the U.S. holiday weekend, her representative said on Monday.

“On May 27, 2012, Cynthia Nixon and her girlfriend, Christine Marinoni, were legally married in the state of New York,” her spokeswoman said in a statement.

No further details were released.

Nixon, who found fame playing Miranda Hobbes on the hit HBO television show “Sex and the City” about single women navigating life, love and careers in New York City, has more recently appeared on TV programs such as “The Big C.”

She and Marinoni have been together for around eight years, and they became engaged in 2009 at a rally supporting same-sex weddings in New York. They have one son together.

Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Sandra Maler

