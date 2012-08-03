FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech court frees U.S. singer in fan death case on bail
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 3, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Czech court frees U.S. singer in fan death case on bail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The frontman of a U.S. heavy metal band detained on suspicion of causing the death of a fan has being released from jail in the Czech Republic after posting bail, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.

Czech police detained Randy Blythe, 41, a member of the Lamb of God band, in Prague in June saying they suspected he had pushed a fan off the stage during the band’s gig in the country two years ago. The fan later died due to head injuries.

But on Friday, a court spokeswoman said Blythe had posted bail to the tune of 8 million crowns ($384,300) and had been released. Spokeswoman Martina Lhotakova said Blythe was not subject to any travel restrictions.

He is still being prosecuted for causing an injury leading to death. If found guilty, he would face a prison sentence.

Lamb of God will perform two dates at the upcoming annual heavy metal music U.S. festival Knotfest -- August 17 in Iowa and August 18 in Minneapolis, organizers said on Friday.

The festival organizers said in a statement they were “thrilled to announce that Randy Blythe...has been freed from the Czech Republic and is on a flight back to the United States.” ($1 = 20.8166 Czech crowns)

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Andrew Osborn; Desking by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.