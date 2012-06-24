ABC the big winner with five Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The “Today” show, “General Hospital,” “Live With Regis and Kelly” and “Jeopardy!” were among the big winners at Saturday night’s 39th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The long-running “General Hospital” won for outstanding drama series, or soap opera, while NBC’s “Today” show, which has recently seen competitor “Good Morning America” challenging its ratings throne, was named outstanding morning program.

“Live With Regis and Kelly,” the syndicated program which co-host Regis Philbin left last year, won outstanding entertainment talk show, while “Jeopardy!” took the Emmy for outstanding game show.

Philbin and Kelly Ripa also won Emmys for hosting “Live.”

Top acting honors went to Heather Tom for “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “General Hospital” veteran Anthony Geary.

Outstanding lifestyle/culinary host was won by Sandra Lee for the Food Network’s “Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee.”

ABC was the big winner, taking five Emmys, followed by NBC, which won three. CBS and the Food Network each won two.

Highlights of the show included a Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Barbara Walters to her colleague, Bill Geddie, executive producer of “The View” and the “Barbara Walters Specials.”

A tribute to daytime dramas featured soap queen Susan Lucci of the canceled series, “All My Children.”

The Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production and are presented for programming broadcast from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.