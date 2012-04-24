FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dick Clark had prostate surgery day before death
April 24, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

Dick Clark had prostate surgery day before death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dick Clark (C) receives a standing ovation as he is honored during the 37th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards show at the Las Vegas Hilton June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Television producer Dick Clark had routine prostate surgery the day before he died last week of a massive heart attack, according to his death certificate.

Clark, who created long-running music show “American Bandstand” and produced the American Music Awards and the Golden Globes, died at a Santa Monica, California hospital on April 18, at the age of 82.

The music industry veteran who suffered a major stroke in 2004, was in the hospital for a procedure to ease acute urinary retention, or difficulty in urinating, according to a copy of his death certificate obtained by celebrity website TMZ.com.

Clark was quietly cremated last week, his spokesman said, and no plans for a memorial or public service have been announced.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

