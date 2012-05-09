"Avengers" to return to big screen in sequel

Wax figures designed to look like characters from the Marvel Entertainment film "The Avengers" are on display at the "Marvel Superhero Experience" at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The runaway success of “The Avengers” movie landed the crime-fighting Marvel superhero team a return date to theaters.

Hot off the movie’s record-setting debut, Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday an “Avengers” sequel is in the works, though no release date is set.

The movie debuted with a staggering $207.4 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, the biggest debut in film history. Globally, the film has pulled in $702.2 million.

The film unites Marvel superheroes including Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor and The Hulk in a battle against a villain out to destroy the Earth. Stars include Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.

The second “Avengers” movie will follow a previously announced “Thor” and “Iron Man” sequels coming in 2013 and a new “Captain America” movie in 2014, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger told industry analysts.

“Eventually, (on) a date to be determined, you’ll see a sequel to ‘Avengers,'” Iger said.