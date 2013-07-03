FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney's 'Lone Ranger' starts box office ride with $2 million Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 3, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 4 years

Disney's 'Lone Ranger' starts box office ride with $2 million Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast member Johnny Depp waves as confetti fly at the world premiere of "The Lone Ranger" at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s big-budget Western reboot “The Lone Ranger” rode off with $2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales during its first shows on Tuesday night, trotting behind animated “Despicable Me 2” with $4.7 million, according to studio estimates.

Both films are fighting for audiences heading into Thursday’s U.S. Independence Day holiday, one of the biggest moviegoing periods of the year.

“Despicable Me 2,” from Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, is expected to rule the box office through Sunday with domestic ticket sales of more than $110 million, industry forecasters said. “The Lone Ranger” is projected to capture $60 million to $70 million during the same period.

“The Lone Ranger” stars Johnny Depp as Native American sidekick Tonto in an action remake based on the classic radio and TV series. “Despicable Me 2” features the voice of Steve Carell in a sequel to a 2010 blockbuster.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.