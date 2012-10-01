FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
October 1, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Drew Barrymore gives birth to baby girl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast member Drew Barrymore poses at the premiere of "Going the Distance" in Hollywood, California August 23, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Drew Barrymore has given birth to a daughter named Olive, her first child with husband Will Kopelman, the actress said in a statement on Monday.

“We are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, born September 26th, healthy, happy and welcomed by the whole family. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this most special time in our lives,” Barrymore said.

The “Charlie’s Angels” actress, 37, wed art dealer Kopelman in a Jewish ceremony at their estate in Montecito, Southern California in June.

The former child star of “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” who has since forged a career in romantic comedies such as “Never Been Kissed” and “He’s Just Not That Into You,” was last seen in whale movie “Big Miracle,” released earlier this year.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
