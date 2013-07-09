Elton John postpones summer tour due to appendicitis

Musician Elton John acknowledges the audience during his performance at the 20th Annual Race to Erase MS benefit gala in Los Angeles May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LONDON (Reuters) - British singer Elton John has postponed a summer tour because he is suffering from appendicitis, his website said on Tuesday.

The 66-year-old “Candle in the Wind” singer was due to perform in London’s Hyde Park on Friday as part of a European tour, but called in the doctors after falling ill and was diagnosed with appendicitis.

“Sir Elton is currently undergoing a course of intensive antibiotics and is expected to undergo surgery in the UK in the coming weeks, once doctors can be confident they have sufficiently reduced toxins within the inflamed appendicitis site,” a statement on his website said.

John was advised by his doctors and surgical team to postpone all forthcoming shows from the tour, which also includes dates in Italy, Germany, Spain, France and Monaco.

“Elton is incredibly disappointed to postpone these tour dates,” a spokesman said in the statement.

The “Crocodile Rock” singer’s website showed he was still scheduled for a 28-date 2013 tour ending in Prague on December 18th.

“He is eager to be back on top form and return to play the remaining shows starting in early September 2013,” the spokesman said.

(The story was refiled to correct the day in lead)