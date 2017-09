Actress Sofia Vergara from ABC's series "Modern Family" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Modern Family” won the Primetime Emmy for best comedy series on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S. television.

It is the fourth consecutive year the ABC network series has won the top comedy prize at the Emmys.