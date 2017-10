Actor Damian Lewis accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in "Homeland" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Homeland” won the Emmy for best drama series on Sunday, the top prize in the television industry, for the first time.

The psychological thriller on cable channel Showtime stars Claire Danes and Damian Lewis.