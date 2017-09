Actress Anna Gunn from AMC's series 'Breaking Bad" poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Breaking Bad” won the Primetime Emmy Award for best drama series on Sunday, the highest honors in U.S. television.

It is the first time the AMC cable series about a high school chemistry teacher who produces and sells methamphetamine has won the top drama prize at the Emmys.