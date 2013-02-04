FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fall Out Boy ends three-year break with new album, tour
#Entertainment News
February 4, 2013 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

Fall Out Boy ends three-year break with new album, tour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The group Fall Out Boy poses at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Fall Out Boy unveiled plans for a new album and world tour on Monday, three years after the pop punk band’s four members announced a hiatus to pursue solo projects.

“This isn’t a reunion,” the band said on its website, “because we never broke up.”

The new album, “Save Rock and Roll,” will be available worldwide on May 6-7. A tour kicks off Monday night in Chicago.

A new song, “My Songs Know What You Did In the Dark (Light Em Up),” is available on iTunes.

“When we were kids the only thing that got us through most days was music,” the band’s website statement said. “We needed to plug back in and make some music that matters to us. The future of Fall Out Boy starts now.”

Fall Out Boy soared to fame in 2005 with the album “From Under the Cork Tree.” Hit songs like “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” and “Dance, Dance” mixed energetic guitars and angst-ridden lyrics. The group released two more albums in 2007 and 2008 but went on an indefinite hiatus in 2009.

The band’s members include bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz, vocalist and guitarist Patrick Stump, guitarist Joe Trohman and drummer Andy Hurley.

Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Bill Trott

