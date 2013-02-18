FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singer Fergie says she and actor Josh Duhamel expecting baby
February 18, 2013 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Singer Fergie says she and actor Josh Duhamel expecting baby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast member Josh Duhamel and his wife, Fergie, pose during the premiere of "New Year's Eve" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - The Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie said on Monday that she and her husband, actor Josh Duhamel, are expecting a baby.

“Josh & Me & BABY makes three!!!,” she tweeted. She also posted photos of herself and her husband as toddlers.

It is the first child for the couple married in 2009.

Duhamel, 40, appeared in the “Transformers” movies and stars this year in the film “Safe Haven.”

Fergie, 37, whose real name is Stacy Ferguson, joined The Black Eyed Peas in 2002 for their third album, “Elephunk,” which proved to be a huge commercial success.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst in New York; Editing by Barbara Goldberg

