Singer Fergie, actor Josh Duhamel welcome first child together
August 29, 2013 / 10:56 PM / in 4 years

Singer Fergie, actor Josh Duhamel welcome first child together

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actor Josh Duhamel (L) and his wife singer Fergie arrives at The Clinton Foundation Gala in celebration of the organization's "Decade of Difference" in Los Angeles in this October 14, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Fergie, the singer of pop-rap group the Black Eyed Peas, has given birth to a boy in Los Angeles on Thursday, a representative for her actor-husband Josh Duhamel said.

Axl Jack Duhamel weighed 7 lb and 10 ounces (3.5 kg), Duhamel spokeswoman Ruth Bernstein said.

It is the first child for both Fergie, who recently changed her first name from Stacy to her stage name, and Duhamel.

Fergie, 38, rose to prominence when her addition to the Black Eyed Peas lineup coincided with a string of breakout hits for the group from their 2003 album “Elephunk.”

Her 2006 solo album, “The Dutchess,” scored three No. 1 hits in the United States.

Duhamel, 40, is best known for his roles in the “Transformers” film franchise and romantic comedies “Safe Haven” and “New Year’s Eve.”

The couple married in 2009.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

