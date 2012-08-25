U.S. air guitarist crowned world champion in Finland

OULU, Finland (Reuters) - American Justin Howard, alias Nordic Thunder, was crowned world champion air guitar player late on Friday in the northern Finnish city of Oulu, narrowly ahead of his compatriot Matt Burns, or Airistotle.

Howard, looking like a Viking warrior in his leather tunic, gave an energetic performance that including sliding across the stage bare legged, and won the title with a score of 34.6 points, just ahead of Burns who got 34.4 points.

“I feel amazing, I feel loved, I feel like crying and laughing and hugging,” said Howard after winning both the title and the prize of a handmade electric guitar.

Howard was U.S. champion air guitarist last year, and took silver in the 2011 world championship.

The air guitar world championships have been played in Oulu since 1996.