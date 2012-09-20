Singer Fiona Apple arrested on drug charge in Texas

Singer Fiona Apple is seen in this police booking photo from the Hudspeth County Sheriff Department received by Reuters September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Hudspeth County Sheriff Department/Handout

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Grammy-winning singer Fiona Apple spent the night in a Texas jail after being arrested late Wednesday on a drug possession charge at a border patrol checkpoint where her tour bus was searched, a local judge said.

Apple, 35, was taken into custody in Sierra Blanca, the same small West Texas town where authorities previously nabbed singer Willie Nelson, rapper Snoop Dogg and “The Social Network” actor Armie Hammer on drug charges.

The celebrity news website TMZ reported that authorities found hashish, a form of cannabis, on the singer’s bus. Officials in Hudspeth County, of which Sierra Blanca is the county seat, could not immediately confirm that allegation to Reuters.

Asked why so many celebrities have been arrested in the town on Interstate 10, Judge Becky Dean-Walker, who confirmed Apple’s arrest, said, “because they come through here with stuff they shouldn’t have”.

The Interstate 10 highway runs coast-to-coast across the United States between California and Florida.

Apple, who won a Grammy for the single “Criminal” off her 1996 debut album “Tidal,” was due to perform in Austin on Thursday night. The venue’s website said on Thursday afternoon that the show was postponed.

A spokeswoman for the singer-songwriter declined to comment.

The Hudspeth County clerk said a judge set Apple’s bond at $11,000 on Thursday.