French actress files complaint over Hollande liaison rumor

French actress Julie Gayet arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Moonrise Kingdom", by director Wes Anderson, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - A French actress has filed a complaint with the Paris prosecutor for breach of privacy over Internet rumors alleging she has a relationship with President Francois Hollande, the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office told Reuters that actress Julie Gayet had filed a complaint against “persons unknown”, a common formulation under French law, on March 18 over rumors circulating on Twitter and blog sites for some weeks.

A lawyer for Gayet did not immediately respond to phone calls and Hollande’s office declined to comment.

Hollande and first lady Valerie Trierweiler are unmarried but have been in a relationship for several years. They met when she was working as a journalist for a French magazine.

Their relationship came under media scrutiny during Hollande’s campaign for the May presidential election and in the months afterwards as Trierweiler became an active tweeter and maintained a literary review column in Paris Match magazine.

Gayet, 40, has dozens of film credits to her name including a minor role in the 1993 Franco-Polish drama “Three Colors: Blue” and a leading role in “Select Hotel”, for which she won two awards for her depiction of a young drug addict.