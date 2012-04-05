FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Claude Miller, director of "La Petite Voleuse", dies at 70
April 5, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 6 years

Claude Miller, director of "La Petite Voleuse", dies at 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

French film director Claude Miller (L) and actress Anne Brochet (R) address a news conference to introduce their new French film "Of Women And Magic" at the 50th Berlin Film Festival February 19. The film is screening at the 50th Berlin Film Festival which pitches 21 films from 16 countries against each other for the coveted Golden Bear prize to be awarded on February 20. FAB

PARIS (Reuters) - Claude Miller, a French director best known for discovering young actress Charlotte Gainsbourg in the 1985 film “La Petite Voleuse”, has died at the age of 70 after a long illness, one of his production companies said on Thursday.

A student of “Nouvelle Vague” directors Robert Bresson, Jean-Luc Godard and Francois Truffaut, Miller carried their artistic approach into the 21st century, writing, directing and producing dozens of films.

Miller, the son of a movie theatre employee in Paris, started his career in the 1960s as an assistant director for Marcel Carme and released his first feature film, “The Best Way to Walk”, in 1976.

In France, Miller is best remembered for revealing Gainsbourg, then aged 17, as a compulsive teenaged thief in “La Petite Voleuse”, as well as his 1981 film “Garde a vue”, which won Cesar awards for Best Writing, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

“A true humanist, Claude Miller managed to reconcile both the public and critics around his works, which explored the human soul in a careful, anxious but benevolent way,” the Elysee presidential palace said in a statement.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Ron Askew

