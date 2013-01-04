FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Model Naomi Campbell mugged in Paris in November
#Entertainment News
January 4, 2013 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

Model Naomi Campbell mugged in Paris in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Model Naomi Campbell walks down the runway as she presents a creation from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

PARIS (Reuters) - British supermodel Naomi Campbell was mugged by two assailants who tried to steal her handbag in Paris in late November, the prosecutor’s office and police said on Friday.

Campbell lodged a complaint with police after being attacked by two men on motorbikes in the capital’s trendy Marais neighborhood.

The men attempted to steal Campbell’s bag from inside the car she was in on the evening of November 21, a police source said.

“There was an attempted robbery with violence,” an official at the prosecutor’s office said.

U.S. media reported that Campbell had suffered a knee injury in the attack and could require surgery.

A spokesman for Campbell declined to comment and Paris police could not give details of any injuries, saying Campbell had declined an offer to be examined by doctors at the police station.

The incident occurred a short distance from a bar where fashion designer John Galliano made headlines in early 2011 by making an anti-Semitic outburst at fellow drinkers.

Campbell, 42, has been convicted herself of assaults on her staff and on police officers and was ordered by one judge to attend anger management classes.

Reporting by Lucien Libert; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Michael Roddy

