FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singer Frank Ocean cancels Australian shows due to vocal injury
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 26, 2013 / 6:01 PM / in 4 years

Singer Frank Ocean cancels Australian shows due to vocal injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singer Frank Ocean arrives for the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - American R&B singer Frank Ocean has called off the remaining dates on his Australian tour because of a tear on one of his vocal cords, the tour’s promoter said on Friday.

Ocean, whose debut album, “Channel Orange,” won a Grammy this year, began having vocal problems during his performance in Melbourne on Thursday, Live Nation Australia & New Zealand said.

“It has subsequently been confirmed that Frank has suffered a small tear to one of his vocal chords and has received medical advice that he must rest his voice,” the promoter said in a post on its Facebook page. “This makes the completion of his remaining Australian dates impossible.”

Ocean, 25, had been scheduled to perform in Melbourne on Friday, followed by shows in Sydney on Monday and Tuesday.

It is not known if Ocean will be able to perform at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal on August 3 or OVO Music Festival in Toronto on August 4, the singer’s publicist said.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.