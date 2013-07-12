Lady Gaga to release new "ARTPOP" album in November

Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Rolling Stones final concert of their "50 and Counting Tour" in Newark, New Jersey, December 15, 2012 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Pop star Lady Gaga will release her next album, “ARTPOP”, on November 11, a statement on the U.S. singer’s website said on Friday.

The 27-year-old “Born This Way” singer - who cancelled part of a tour earlier this year to undergo hip surgery - will release a single from the new album on August 19.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, calls her fans “little monsters” and will release a social media app ahead of the album on September 1, which the statement said would seek to make connections between music, art, fashion and technology.

“Altering the human experience with social media, we bring ART culture into POP in a reverse Warholian expedition”, said the statement, referring to late U.S. pop artist Andy Warhol.

The Grammy-winning singer first rose to prominence in 2008 with the release of her album “Fame” and is well known for her outrageous costumes and provocative music videos.