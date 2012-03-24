FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1980s comedian Gallagher says he will retire
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 24, 2012 / 4:05 AM / 6 years ago

1980s comedian Gallagher says he will retire

Kim Palmer

2 Min Read

Cleveland (Reuters) - Wacky 1980s comedian Gallagher, famous for using a variety of props and smashing things during his act, said he does not plan to return to the stage after he was placed in a medically-induced coma for four days earlier this month.

Gallagher, 65, born as Leo Anthony Gallagher, was best known for his signature “Sledge-O-Matic” routine that involved smashing things on stage, most famously watermelons.

The comedian spoke to Marion, Ohio WDCM radio host Scott Spears on his show “Over Breakfast with Scott Spears” Thursday morning. Spears called the comedian to ask how he was doing after his second heart attack March 14th. It was the second heart attack in a little more than a year, in Lewisville, Texas.

Gallagher said he had two coronary stents replaced and experienced some memory loss after he regained consciousness. “I was surprised that I was in the hospital and my son and daughter were there,” Gallagher told Spears, according to an audio tape of the interview.

The comedian also expressed disillusionment about the end of his 32-year career.

“It is babysitting people who can’t handle alcohol,” he said of his performances of late. “That’s why I really don’t want to get on stage because I can’t remember what I said or what the word is — I don’t want to be pitiful.”

Gallagher was also briefly in the spotlight when he ran as an Independent for Governor of California in 2003. He finished in 16th place in the voting that subsequently elected Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Editing by Greg McCune

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.