FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gary Barlow "devastated" after daughter stillborn
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 6, 2012 / 10:05 PM / 5 years ago

Gary Barlow "devastated" after daughter stillborn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British singer and “The X Factor” UK judge Gary Barlow and his wife, Dawn, said on Monday their baby daughter was stillborn, leaving the couple devastated.

“Dawn and I are devastated to announce that we’ve lost our baby. Poppy Barlow was delivered stillborn on August 4th in London. Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts. We’d ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected,” Barlow said in a statement.

Barlow, 41, and wife Dawn wed in 2000 and have three children: Daniel, 11, Emily, 10, and Daisy, 3. In February This year Barlow announced on Twitter that they were expecting their fourth child.

Barlow, who rose to fame as the lead singer of 1990s British boy band Take That, has forged a successful solo career in music and television.

He received an Order of the British Empire award at Queen Elizabeth’s annual birthday honors this year, and played a key part in organizing a star-studded pop concert as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.