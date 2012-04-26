FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
April 26, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Ailing country star George Jones cancels more shows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2008 Kennedy Center Honoree country singer George Jones holds hands with his wife Nancy as they arrive at the Kennedy Center for the Gala in Washington,December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Country music veteran George Jones has again canceled upcoming tour dates after doctors ordered more recovery time from his recent bout with an upper respiratory infection, the singer’s spokesman said on Thursday.

The 80-year-old Texas native is postponing all tour dates through May 20th, including Canadian shows in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec City and New Brunswick, to continue resting at his Franklin, Tennessee home.

Earlier this month, Jones postponed two shows in Minnesota and South Dakota after doctors told him to rest following a week-long stay at a Tennessee hospital where he was treated for an upper respiratory infection.

Jones, best known for hits such as “White Lightning” and “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” famously earned the nickname ‘No Show Jones’ during his 1970s heyday, when he missed a string of live performances due to drunkenness.

The singer, also nicknamed the ‘Possum’ due to his facial features, embraced sobriety after surviving a drink-driving car accident in 1999.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

