"Star Wars" creator George Lucas engaged to businesswoman

Director George Lucas and his partner Mellody Hobson arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California in this February 26, 2012, file photo. Lucas has become engaged to his longtime girlfriend Hobson, according to media reports, January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Star Wars” creator George Lucas will marry his longtime girlfriend Mellody Hobson, the director’s production company Lucasfilm Ltd said on Thursday.

Lucas, 68, and Hobson, the president of Chicago investment firm Ariel Investments LLC, have been together for the past six years. It will be Lucas’ second marriage. He was married to Oscar-winning film editor Marcia Lucas from 1969 to 1983.

No date or location for the wedding has been made public.

Hobson, 43, serves on the board of directors for Hollywood studio Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc, cosmetics company Estee Lauder Companies Inc, coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp and Internet coupon company Groupon Inc.

Lucas, who rose to fame directing the 1971 science-fiction film “THX 1138,” launched “Star Wars” in 1977 developed it into one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time.

Lucas sold Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise to the Walt Disney Co in November for $4.05 billion.