Popstar Justin Bieber given month to collect pet monkey
April 3, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 4 years

Popstar Justin Bieber given month to collect pet monkey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mally, the pet monkey of Canadian singer Justin Bieber, is seen at a home for animals in Munich April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Teenage pop sensation Justin Bieber has been given a month to provide German authorities with the papers they need to release his pet monkey “Mally”.

Customs officials seized Bieber’s capuchin monkey at Munich Airport last week when the 19-year-old failed to present the health and species protection certificates required to bring the pet into the country.

Bieber was visiting Munich to give a concert and has since continued on his tour.

“If he doesn’t (present the papers), Mally will be taken to a good animal shelter that has experience rearing groups of young capuchin monkeys and can ensure disoriented Mally becomes a healthy little capuchin,” the shelter currently caring for the monkey said.

The shelter said Mally, who is around 14 weeks old, had been taken away from its mother too early and was receiving veterinary care.

A spokesman for Munich’s customs office said it would decide whether to keep the animal at the current shelter or move it elsewhere at the end of the four-week deadline.

He added that Bieber would likely have to pay a fine, but declined to give details of the amount.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Paul Casciato

