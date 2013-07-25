FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Glee' cast, producers hold private memorial for Cory Monteith
#Entertainment News
July 25, 2013 / 10:24 PM / in 4 years

'Glee' cast, producers hold private memorial for Cory Monteith

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actor Cory Monteith arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Glee” cast, crew and producers held a private memorial on Thursday for star Cory Monteith, the 31-year-old heartthrob who died this month from an overdose of heroin and alcohol.

Fox Television said in a statement that “Glee” co-creator Ryan Murphy and Monteith’s co-star and girlfriend Lea Michele joined their colleagues “to share memories and music in an emotional celebration of the life of Cory Monteith.”

Fox declined to provide additional details.

The actor played high school jock-turned-show-choir-member Finn Hudson, a member of the ensemble cast that performed song and dance routines.

Monteith was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room on July 13 from a “mixed-drug toxicity involving heroin and alcohol.” Canadian authorities said Monteith’s overdose was likely unintentional.

The actor had publicly discussed his struggles with substance abuse. In April, he completed voluntary treatment for unspecified substance addiction at a rehab facility.

Last week, Fox Television said it would delay the fifth season premiere of “Glee” by a week in the wake of Monteith’s death. The new season will begin on September 26.

It is not yet known how “Glee” producers will handle Monteith’s death in the show’s storyline.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
