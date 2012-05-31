FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grammys set for 2013 in Los Angeles
May 31, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

Grammys set for 2013 in Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Grammy Awards, the music industry’s top awards, will return to Los Angeles for tenth straight year in 2013, taking place on February 10, organizers said on Thursday.

The annual nominations concert also will be held in Los Angeles and take place on December 5, 2012, the Recording Academy said in a statement.

Both the nominations and the awards - in its 55th edition for 2013 - will take place in the city’s Staples Center and be broadcast live on U.S. television network CBS.

Only a handful of the 70-plus categories for the awards are featured in the nominations and awards show, including the top honors of album, record and song of the year.

A week of cultural events and activities take place in the run up to music’s biggest night, including producer Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala the night before the awards which was struck by tragedy this past February after the sudden death of singer Whitney Houston a few hours before the party.

Houston’s death cast a shadow on the 2012 awards show, and the late singer was commemorated by Jennifer Hudson singing “I Will Always Love You.”

A record 39.9 million viewers tuned in to see British singer Adele sweep top categories, take home six Grammys, and sing a heartfelt rendition of her hit single “Rolling In The Deep.” It was her first performance since her throat surgery in late 2011.

The awards show also brought back a host for the first time in seven years with actor-singer LL Cool J, and featured performances by Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and a electronic dance music tribute with Deadmau5 and Foo Fighters.

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
