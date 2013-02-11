Stars show skin, but adhere to Grammy dress code

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - There were no “wardrobe malfunctions” but stars at the 55th Grammy Awards were not covering up either, despite being asked to dress “appropriately.”

Presenter Jennifer Lopez, wearing a black off-the-shoulder Anthony Vaccarello gown slit up her thigh on one side, joked about her attire.

“As you can see, I read the memo,” said the diva who caused a stir a few years ago when she appeared at the Grammys in a Versace gown with a neckline that dropped below her navel.

“You inspired the memo!” said her co-presenter Pitbull, getting a big laugh from the audience.

Broadcaster CBS last week issued a memo asking that Grammy performers and presenters keep their breasts, buttocks and genitals covered up.

“I thought about the dress code. And thought about it again. And that’s about it. I respect it. See, I wore clothes,” Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland told reporters backstage of her black Georges Chakra gown that featured several strategically placed cutouts.

Singer Kimbra, who recorded “Somebody That I Used to Know” with Gotye, and won Record of the Year, wore a sheer, sparkly dress with a skin-colored layer beneath, giving the illusion she was covered by strategically placed baubles. “I‘m fine with the dress code,” she said on the red carpet.

Katy Perry bared her cleavage in a green gown, but Beyonce covered up in a black pantsuit for the red carpet and Rihanna chose an elegant red gown.

Redfoo, the flamboyant 37-year-old LMFAO singer, had some fun and showed off his legs on the red carpet, sporting knee length pants to go with his suit.

“I couldn’t wear no Speedo ... so I got my suit on,” he told Reuters on the red carpet.

Singer Adele’s look was a little too conservative for some people’s tastes. Her red and pink, flowered-covered frock featured a high neck.

As usual, there were some kooky outfits on display. Al Walser, who was nominated for Best Dance Recording for his single, “I Can’t Live Without You,” donned an astronaut’s space suit.

Born in Switzerland to a mother from Lichtenstein and an African father, Walser explained that being from Lichtenstein was like being from another planet because it is so small.

Blues singer Dr. John wore a Mardi Gras-inspired feathered headdress for his performance with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.