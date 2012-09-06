FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Green Day on for MTV awards after dehydration scare
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 6, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

Green Day on for MTV awards after dehydration scare

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Billie Jo Armstrong (L) of Green Day performs during the 2012 Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame induction cermony in Cleveland, Ohio April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Punk rock band Green Day will perform as planned at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday after a case of severe dehydration sent frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to the hospital and forced the cancellation of a weekend concert in Italy.

Bass player Mike Dirnt told MTV News on Thursday that Armstrong, whose illness had not been explained, came down with “heavy, heavy dehydration” in Italy but was recovering well on a regimen of “push-ups, prayers and vitamins”.

“It was like severe dehydration, influenza, and it was just a really, really bad situation,” Dirnt told MTV News in a break for rehearsals for the VMA award show.

“He woke up in the morning and it was bad. Let’s put it this way, if you’re in your hotel room and you’re vomiting profusely, it’s not fun. So what are you gonna do? It’s hard to sing while you’re puking,” he added.

The band canceled a show in Bologna on Sunday but said they hoped to make their way back to the Italian city as soon as possible.

As for Thursday’s performance at the annual MTV VMA show, “We’re ready to rock, we’re gonna be here, we’re gonna have a good time,” Dirnt told MTV News.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.