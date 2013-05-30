FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Internet sensation Grumpy Cat to star in upcoming film
May 30, 2013 / 10:50 PM / in 4 years

Internet sensation Grumpy Cat to star in upcoming film

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Grumpy Cat, who won fame on the Internet for her permanent scowl, will be getting Hollywood treatment in an upcoming film, the feline’s manager Ben Lashes said in an email.

Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tarder Sauce, went viral last year after the brother of owner Tabatha Bundesen posted a photo of the cat on the user-submitted social news site Reddit.

The film will be produced by Broken Road Productions, which has been behind such films as the Kevin James’ 2009 comedy “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” and Adam Sandler’s 2011 comedy “Jack and Jill.”

Photos of Grumpy Cat, whose scowl Bundesen said was caused by feline dwarfism, gained a following with ironic user-generated captions, like “I had fun once ... it was awful” and “Of all the nine lives I’ve lived ... this is the worst.”

Grumpy Cat is no stranger to cameras, having already appeared on U.S. morning show “Good Morning America” and CNN’s Anderson Cooper’s daytime talk show, “Anderson Live.”

Grumpy Cat will join the ranks of Hollywood’s other four-legged furry A-listers such as Uggie the dog from Oscar-winning film “The Artist” and Buddy the basketball-playing Golden Retriever from 1997’s “Air Bud.”

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Andrew Hay

