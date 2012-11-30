Berry, Aubry, Martinez call truce after holiday custody brawl

Cast member Halle Berry poses on the red carpet for the premiere of "Cloud Atlas" in Berlin November 5, 2012. The movie opens in German cinemas on November 15. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Halle Berry, her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and her current lover Olivier Martinez have called a truce after their angry Thanksgiving Day brawl outside the Oscar-winning actress’s Los Angeles home.

Attorneys for the trio said after a closed-door court hearing on Thursday that the trio “have reached an amicable agreement” but gave no details.

“There will be no further statements regarding this matter,” the attorneys said in a brief statement.

Aubry, French actor Martinez, and the “Monster’s Ball” star have been embroiled for months in a custody fight over Berry’s 4-year-old daughter, Nahla.

Berry wants to take the daughter she had with Aubry to live with her and fiance Martinez in France, but a Los Angeles judge denied that request earlier in November.

The two men came to blows over the issue on November 22, with both accusing the other of starting the fight in Berry’s driveway, and then obtaining restraining orders against each other.

It was unclear on Thursday whether either man would be charged in the incident, or how the custody issue had been resolved.