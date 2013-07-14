FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez marry in France
July 14, 2013 / 7:40 PM / in 4 years

Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez marry in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Halle Berry and her partner Olivier Martinez pose at Variety's 4th Annual Power of Women event in Beverly Hills, California in this October 5, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actress Halle Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez were married over the weekend in France, her representative said on Sunday.

Berry, 46, a best actress Oscar winner for the 2001 film “Monster’s Ball,” is pregnant with the couple’s child due this fall. They announced their engagement early last year.

Berry and Martinez, 47, who starred in “Unfaithful” and “Dark Tide,” the latter co-starring with Berry, married on Saturday at a chateau in Vallery, France, attended by friends and family members.

It is the third marriage for Berry, who is divorced from baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benet and has a daughter with Gabriel Aubry. Martinez has never previously married and was once romantically linked to singer Kylie Minogue.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

