Prince Harry to join expedition to the South Pole
April 19, 2013 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

Prince Harry to join expedition to the South Pole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prince Harry attends the launch of the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge 2013, in London April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry, Britain’s third in line to the throne, will take part in a race to the South Pole alongside wounded British servicemen and women, he announced on Friday.

The 208-mile (335-km) trek to the South Pole will see Britain’s Royal compete against teams from the United States and Commonwealth countries.

“As a member of the British team, I will have a brew (tea) on ready for you when you join us at the Pole,” he said in a speech, referring to participants from other countries.

Harry took part in a 2011 expedition to the North Pole organized by the same charity. Describing qualities he said he admired in his fellow participants, he said: ”Physical strength, endurance, a sense of comradeship, absolutely.

“But there’s something else, something deeper than that. Something that continues to draw me back to this charity and these people time and again - and always will.”

Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Maria Golovnina

