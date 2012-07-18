Sofia Vergara tops Forbes highest paid U.S. TV actresses

Actress Sofia Vergara poses on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Modern Family” actress Sofia Vergara edged out Kim Kardashian as the highest-earning woman in U.S. television, taking in $19 million for the past 12 months on a list released by Forbes.com on Wednesday.

The Colombian-born Vergara took the No. 1 spot thanks to her Emmy Award-winning role on the ABC sitcom, a clothing line, endorsement deals and her partnership role in Latin World Entertainment, an entertainment company that Forbes said “was poised to become a new media powerhouse.”

The 40-year-old actress beat out Kim Kardashian, who came in second, earning an estimated $18 million from her reality TV series, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, a clothing line, endorsement deals, a huge Twitter and media presence augmented by a recent romance with singer Kanye West, Forbes said.

Eva Longoria came in third with her role on the long-running show, “Desperate Housewives”, which ended this year, endorsement deals and sales of a cookbook, two fragrances and a sprinkling of small movie roles, Forbes said.

Fellow “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman also made the top ten, earning $9 million.

Comedian Tina Fey, creator and star of NBC comedy “30 Rock” was ranked at No. 6, earning an estimated $11 million.

To compile the list, Forbes considered upfront pay, residuals, endorsements and advertising work, without deducting agent fees or expenses related to being a celebrity.

