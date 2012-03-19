FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oprah Winfrey's OWN network lays off 30 in restructuring
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 19, 2012 / 10:55 PM / in 6 years

Oprah Winfrey's OWN network lays off 30 in restructuring

Ronald Grover

2 Min Read

Oprah Winfrey, Chairman, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, speaks during the OWN session at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey’s Network, OWN, the iconic talk show host’s 15-month old cable network, has laid off 30 staffers after persistently poor ratings.

A talk show hosted by comedienne Rosie O‘Donnell, for example, was canceled after five months.

The cable network, owned jointly by Winfrey and Discovery Communications, has had a hard time finding an audience for most of its programming after being launched on January 2, 2011.

Discovery, which announced the layoffs in a regulatory filing, said it provided $312 million to start and operate the OWN, an amount that exceeded its $189 million commitment to the joint venture. Some of those funds were borrowed by the venture, the company also said.

“Early results of OWN’s operations have been below its initial business plan,” Discovery added.

“The economics of a start-up cable network just don’t work with the cost structure that was in place,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As CEO, I have a responsibility to chart the course for long-term success for the network.”

The staffers that were laid off are located in New York and Los Angeles, where the company has its production offices.

Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Bernard Orr and Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.