Country music singer Jack Greene dies at age 83
#Entertainment News
March 15, 2013 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

Country music singer Jack Greene dies at age 83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Country musician Jack Greene, a veteran star of the Grand Ole Opry, died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 83, the Nashville, Tennessee, music hall said on Friday.

Greene, who was best known for his smooth voice and 1966 song “There Goes My Everything,” died in his sleep at his home in the capital of country music, the Grand Ole Opry said in a statement.

Known as the “Jolly Green Giant,” Greene became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1967, a sign of elite status in the industry, regularly performing at the stage’s weekly country music performances.

Green was born in Maryville, Tennessee, and got his first big break in his country music career in 1962 as the drummer for Ernest Tubb’s band, The Texas Troubadours, later also serving as the band’s opening act. He released his first solo single, “The Last Letter,” in 1964.

The singer scored his first hit in 1966 with “Ever Since My Baby Went Away” and his 1966 album “There Goes My Everything” was the top country album for an entire year.

His biggest hit from the album, the song “There Goes My Everything,” helped Greene sweep the first Country Music Association Awards in 1967, winning male vocalist of the year, single of the year and album of the year and song of the year.

“There Goes My Everything” has been covered more than 100 times, most notably by Engelbert Humperdinck and Elvis Presley. Humperdinck’s version reached No. 2 on the UK charts.

Greene released about a dozen albums between 1966 and 1973, his most productive period. Greene topped the U.S. country song charts nine times and the album chart twice.

Funeral arrangement have not yet been made, the Grand Ole Opry said.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles, editing by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
