Jack White scores first No. 1 album with "Blunderbuss"

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jack White scored his first No. 1 album ever on Wednesday as his debut solo “Blunderbuss” topped the Billboard 200, while the record also reigned over music charts in the United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland in its initial week.

“Blunderbuss,” which sold 138,000 copies according to Nielsen SoundScan, notched seven top ten albums with his former band The White Stripes and side projects the Dead Weather and The Raconteurs.

The 36-year-old singer recorded “Blunderbuss” in Nashville, Tennessee with a distinctive throwback sound to the early days of southern rock ‘n’ roll that had critics buzzing ahead of its release last week.

Soul singer Adele’s Grammy-winning album “21” showed no sign of slowing down as it climbed back to No. 2 after 62 weeks on the chart, with total U.S. sales topping 8.9 million copies. Last week’s chart-topper, Lionel Richie’s “Tuskegee,” dropped to No. 3 with sales of 78,000 units.

British boy band One Direction climbed to No. 4 with their “Up All Night,” but they faced stiff competition from rival U.K. boy band The Wanted, who entered at No. 7 with their debut self-titled U.S. EP selling 34,000 copies.

Country music star Lee Brice debuted at No. 5 with his second album “Hard 2 Love” selling 46,000 copies, while fellow country musician Kip Moore entered at No. 6 with his first CD, “Up All Night,” selling 37,000 copies.

Australian singer Gotye regained the top position on the Digital Songs chart with heartbreak single “Somebody That I Used to Know” featuring Kimbra.

Last week’s chart-toppers Maroon 5 slipped to No. 2 with their single “Payphone,” while newcomer Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen scored a new high at No. 3 with her pop-driven single “Call Me Maybe.”