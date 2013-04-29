FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Country singer Jason Aldean files for divorce
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 29, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 4 years ago

Country singer Jason Aldean files for divorce

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jason Aldean performs "1994" at the 48th ACM Awards in Las Vegas, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Country music singer Jason Aldean has filed for divorce from his wife and high-school sweetheart Jessica Ussery, seven months after photographers caught the singer kissing a former “American Idol” contestant at a Los Angeles bar.

Aldean, who became one of country music’s biggest stars with his 2011 album “My Kinda Party,” cited irreconcilable differences for the divorce in court documents filed late on Friday in Williamson County, Tennessee.

”This is a really tough time for my entire family,“ Aldean said in a statement on Monday. ”Jessica and I have been together since we were teenagers. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs over the years as we grew up together as a couple.

“She will always be important to me because she is the mother of my children, and I know that we will both always make our daughters our number one priority,” he added in the statement.

The singer, whose real name is Jason Williams, publicly apologized last year for “acting inappropriately” when the photos showing him and reality show contestant Brittany Kerr were published.

Both Aldean and Kerr were subjected to vitriol from fans on social media platforms at the time and issued formal apologies to their families and friends.

Aldean, 36, and Ussery, 33, married in 2001 and have two children, ages 10 and 5.

Rumors that the couple had split picked up earlier this month when Aldean attended the annual Academy of Country Music awards, where he won Male Vocalist of the Year award, without Ussery.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant; Editing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.