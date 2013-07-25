Jay Z tops U.S. Billboard album chart for second week

Musician Jay-Z performs at Yankee Stadium during his "Legends of the Summer" tour with singer Justin Timberlake (not pictured) in New York, July 19, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Rapper Jay Z’s latest album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” on Wednesday topped the Billboard 200 album chart for the second week in a row.

“Magna Carta Holy Grail” sold 129,000 copies in its second week, according to figures compiled by Nielsen SoundScan, bringing its two-week total to 657,000 copies. Last week, it was the second-best debut week for an album this year behind Justin Timberlake’s “The 20/20 Experience.”

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles was second on the chart with her “Blessed Unrest” album, selling 68,000 in its first week. New compilation album “Kidz Bop 24” of children singing pop hits was slightly behind with 62,000 copies sold.

Rapper Ace Hood debuted “Trials & Tribulations” at No. 4 with 34,000 copies and country group Florida Georgia Line fell one spot to No. 5 with “Here’s to the Good Times,” selling 31,000 copies.

The soundtrack to the “Teen Beach” movie debuted at No. 8 and Aussie pop singer Cody Simpson’s album “Surfers Paradise” debuted at No. 10.