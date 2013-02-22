FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jay-Z, Timberlake announce summer tour
February 22, 2013 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

Jay-Z, Timberlake announce summer tour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Justin Timberlake performs with Jay-Z (R) at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rapper Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake are teaming up for a 12-city summer stadium tour that will include concerts in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago, music promoter Live Nation said on Friday.

The “Legends of the Summer” tour will kick off at the Roger’s Center in Toronto on July 17, and finish on August 16 at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami.

Venues in Boston, Detroit and Baltimore will also be included in the tour.

Earlier this week Live Nation said the duo, who together have won 23 Grammy awards and two Emmys and have sold 67 million albums, will also be performing together in London at the Wireless Festival on July 12-13.

Timberlake’s new album, “The 20/20 Experience,” which will be released next month, features “Suit & Tie,” a collaboration with Jay-Z. The two performed a duet together at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Vicki Allen

